“I don’t know what’s wrong with the present name, unless they’re trying to decolonise themselves. But I think they should probably focus more on educational standards than window dressing.”

Principal Tina Filipo said she knew there would be flak over the change.

“We understand this change may feel significant to some, and we acknowledge the memories and pride associated with the name James Cook High School,” Filipo said.

“Over the years, our community has changed. We still have the strong community heartbeat, but it now comes from many cultures.

“Our school is directing a new path in their journey; one full of opportunity, growth, and promise for our students. We’re embracing change across our school, curriculum and strengthening connections with the wider community.”

Among its pupils have been racing driver Scott Dixon, former Blues and ex-All Black player Joe Rokocoko, league player Kenny Bromwich and musician J Williams.

Filipo said there has been pressure from students to change the name.

“Around seven years ago, and every year since then, students have been asking the board to consider a new name; one that would reflect their identity while honouring our past,” she said.

A statue of Captain James Cook vandalised in Giborne in 2019. Photo / Supplied

Te Haikura ā Kiwa “speaks to who we are and where we’re going”, she said.

“Translated, the name means Kiwa High School; however, there is a deeper meaning for ourselves and our community when we use our name in te reo Māori.

“Kiwa is the guardian of the Pacific Ocean and symbolises protection, guidance, and the spirit of voyaging.

“Just as James Cook once navigated great oceans, Kiwa now leads us forward, continuing the legacy of exploration while embracing the diverse journeys of all who call our kura home.”

The school has been approached for any additional comment.

Cook sighted New Zealand from aboard the Endeavour on October 6, 1769. His first voyage was spurred by the Royal Society of London’s want of an observation of the transit of Venus across the sun from Tahiti, Te Ara Encyclopedia of New Zealand says.

Several statues of the explorer-cartographer around the country have been vandalised in recent years and painted over with terms like “thief Pākehā” in Gisborne in 2019 and again with “Black Lives Matter” in 2020; and “Happy Cpt Cook is Dead Day” in Christchurch last year.

The Rangitīkei District Council also covered up a statue of Cook on the main street of Marton in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, citing “recent sensitivities”.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.