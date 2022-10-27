Jailed Gloriavale child sex offender loses fight to keep name secret

The Gloriavale Christian Community on the West Coast. Photo / George Heard, File

By Jean Edwards of RNZ

A Gloriavale child sex offender sentenced to more than two years in prison has lost a High Court fight to keep his name a secret.

Joseph Hope, 43, was sentenced in the Greymouth District Court in June to two years and nine months in prison for sexual offending against a girl under the age of 12.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual violation and three of indecent assault.

Hope launched High Court appeals against both his jail term and an order lifting name suppression, but Justice Jonathan Eaton dismissed his case following a hearing in Christchurch last month.

Hope’s offending against the girl emerged during an Oranga Tamariki screening process last year when she disclosed she had been assaulted at the West Coast Christian community.

In sentencing, the district court heard Hope grabbed the girl in a bedroom and thrust her up and down as if he was simulating sex.

Judge Alistair Garland said the girl could not get away because Hope was holding her so tightly.

“The victim hated what you were doing and the actions physically hurt her due to her being held so tight around the waist. She felt horrible because of your actions,” he said.

Judge Garland said the offending left the girl feeling distressed, confused, and distrustful of other men in the community.

Hope also simulated sex with her while he was using a computer in a hostel room and touched the girl while they were watching a movie with his wife and children on a bed.

In a victim impact statement, the girl said she had a panic attack if someone held her like Hope did and would avoid going home to the lodge because she was scared of him.

Hope sought permanent name suppression on the grounds that publication would cause extreme hardship to himself, his family and others at Gloriavale, including the victim, because of his unique name and media interest.

In stark contrast to the first victim impact statement, a second was later provided to the court through her father saying Hope’s offending had little impact, expressing forgiveness and a desire for name suppression.

Judge Garland was concerned as to whether the victim was expressing her feelings free from the influence of others.

Justice Eaton ruled Hope had not met the required threshold and concluded other suppression orders provided adequate safeguards to protect the victim’s identity.

“I recognise the importance of the principle of open justice, particularly in relation to sexual offending against children and young people,” he said.

Judge Garland noted Hope had already paid the girl $2600 and offered to pay a further $2000 in reparation, although the Crown was concerned the payment would eventually go back into the Gloriavale bank account in a “money-go-round”.

