Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Jailed British scammer who refused to name co-offenders may inherit share of $337k theft, judge warns

By
Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

British scammer Jack Hennessy was caught on CCTV escaping custody and sparking a foot chase with police through Auckland's CBD. Video / NZ Police

A British man who helped steal $337,700 from 21 mostly elderly Auckland scam victims refused to cooperate with police and stands to inherit his share of the loot when he’s released from prison, a judge says.

The judge has thrown out Jack Hennessy’s appeal against the length of his sentence,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand