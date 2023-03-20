Voyager 2022 media awards
Jae Frew: My story as told to Elisabeth Easther

By
8 mins to read
Jae Frew's exhibition is showing at the Parnell Gallery.

MYSTORY

Jae Frew is one of New Zealand’s leading stills photographers, with prime ministers, heads of state, models, screen stars, and prominent sports people among his subjects. Most recently, Frew has swapped human beings for native Manu Kōingo - Birds of Yearning, is showing at Parnell Gallery until April 4.

