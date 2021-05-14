Jacinda Ardern visits Labour MP Kiri Allan, fighting cervical cancer, in hospital

Kiri Allan received a visit from Jacinda Ardern in hospital last night. Photo / Facebook

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern paid an evening visit to Labour MP Kiri Allan, who is fighting stage 3 cervical cancer in hospital.

The East Coast MP, who has been detailing her journey on social media, has told followers she ended her chemotherapy sessions this week and has now started brachytherapy, a new internal radiation treatment, involving a day-long procedure and "some very gnarly needles".

Knowing she was nervous about the upcoming treatment sessions, Ardern visited Allan to offer some comfort, Allan told Facebook followers in a post yesterday evening.

Ardern wore her hei tiki, carved out of the same stone as Allan's hei tiki, so the two could be brought together.

"I had been a little scared about today so the Boss adorned her hei tiki, 'Te Manawa o Kuirau' a piece cut from the same stone as my hei tiki, 'Te Waiariki o Ngā Atua', and came for a visit to the hospital tonight after the intense procedure today to bring our hei tiki together," the Labour MP wrote.

Last month, Allan explained how she came to own a hei tiki carved from the same stone as Ardern's one.

"As the days get a little tougher with therapy, I've known I wanted to up the ante on my protective arms as I keep heading on this hard but healing journey. I touched base with my good friend Rawhitiroa's mate and carver Joel Masters (Mana Pounamu) a couple of days ago and described what was happening and what I hoped he could help me find by way of pounamu," she wrote on Facebook.

"He came back straight away with a piece he had sitting up at one of my fave galleries, Toi Ake in Gisborne. He told me about the piece - it's a twin piece to my boss Jacinda Ardern's piece in photo two. I messaged her and she told me it's also a trio piece to my dear friend Te Rawhitiroa, all cut from the same stone.

"I'm so stoked to be flanked by Jacinda and Te Rawhitiroa in this piece, and in life - Te Rawhitiroa and I formed many organisations, did many projects and travelled the world together when we were young, work that prepared me to serve in Jacinda's government today. And I am so grateful to Joel for making this happen. Feeling very blessed right now," she added.

Overwhelmed by support

Alongside photos of some of the people who have been by her side in hospital, Allan took the opportunity to thank everyone, including hospital staff, saying she feels "overwhelmed" by the support.

"I'm overwhelmed with the support I receive at every turn - at the hospital, the incredible staff that have shown so much care at every stage. My whānau aka 'the angels' who show up, chucking on silly tracksuits or something to keep me smiling, my dear old friends that show up to do a karakia, or new friends like Api that brought me in an East Coast NP rugby jersey to help me tackle the big C. My relation Charlie Rahiri, always a text away when whakamoemiti is needed. The kind words of so many people I may not know, but sending loving and kind thoughts. And my colleagues, always keeping me cheered up with laughs and the latest going-ons," Allan wrote.

"Many people have journeyed this path before me, and many have survived.

"Today I'm thinking of the many people that have shared their survival stories - you were my inspiration today. And I continue this fight with all your love, prayers and strength I get sent daily."

Allan revealed her grim prognosis for her fight against cervical cancer earlier this month - just a 13 per cent chance of survival.

After a gruelling five-week long fight, the Labour MP remains determined to beat her odds and defeat the disease.