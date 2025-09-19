Advertisement
Jacinda Ardern urges global action on Gaza and maternal deaths in war zones

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (inset) says "the genocide in Gaza" must end, in an opinion piece focusing on maternal childbirth deaths for the UK's The Guardian today. Composite photo / Paul Rickard / Hassan Jedi, Anadolu via Getty Images

Jacinda Ardern has called for “the genocide in Gaza” to end in an opinion piece published in the UK’s The Guardian.

Leaders will gather for the UN General Assembly in the coming weeks, so pressure must continue to be put on those “with power to respond to these humanitarian crises”

