PM Jacinda Ardern holds a Post-cabinet press conference. Video / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will discuss New Zealand's response to the deteriorating situation in Iran at her post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon.

She will be joined by foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta. Ahead of the press conference Mahuta also announced fresh sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Iran has been shaken by protests since September.

They were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died shortly after being detained by morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly. Her death sparked protests from women frustrated by Iran's theocratic government's repressive rules about dress, and the regime's rigid enforcement of these rules.

The protests have been met with a wave of violence from the regime. That violence intensified recently, with shots fired into the crowd at a ceremony marking 40 days of mourning for her death.

New Zealand has been criticised for taking a soft touch to joining the international condemnation of Amini's death and the protests that followed.

It is believed the Government held its tongue at least in part because it was negotiating the release of two wealthy travel influencers, Bridget Thackwray and Topher Richwhite, who were touring Iran and posting about it to their instagram account.

The pair were detained in Iran in August.

The Government and New Zealand news media kept quiet about the pair's disappearance, fearing that publicising their case could have hampered efforts to negotiate their release.

Ardern has previously said she had been speaking out vehemently in support of Iranian women.

"Since the beginning of [October], I have been absolutely consistent on our deep concern around people's, firstly, ability to exercise their own religious freedoms in the way that they choose, be it women and girls in Iran or women and girls in Afghanistan, where we've also been very clear.

"Also, at the beginning of the month—it was not widely reported—but we called in, at my request, the ambassador of Iran to explain and share directly our deep concerns over what we were observing," Ardern said.

Ardern has also signed an international letter calling for Iran to be removed from a UN women's rights body.

The letter called for Iran to be removed from the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

The letter was co-authored by Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, and Malala Yousafzai.

Mahuta unveiled sanctions focused on the Russian defence and security sectors.

She sanctioned 14 individuals and seven entities including executives and shareholders from companies that design and manufacture missiles and firearms, as well as members of neo-Nazi paramilitary groups linked to the Wagner Group of mercenaries.

"Also sanctioned are Russian disinformation outlets including the InfoRos news agency and cyber operation run by Russia's military intelligence, and the Crimea-based propaganda outlet NewsFront," Mahuta said.

"By targeting these individuals and groups, Aotearoa New Zealand is making clear its condemnation of those who play a role in facilitating Russia's illegal and unjustified actions in Ukraine.

"Continued reports of indiscriminate attacks and widespread damage on civilian targets by Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine is deeply concerning," she said.