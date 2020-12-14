Jacinda Arden discusses the high's and low's of 2020

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discusses the year that's been while in Christchurch on Tuesday.

She Joins Canterbury mornings with Chris Lynch on NewstalkZB at 10.45am.

It has been a tumultuous year with the Covid-19 pandemic ruling 2020 but Arden announced the Cabinet had agreed, in principle, to establish a travel bubble with Australia in the first quarter of 2021.

When within the first quarter the bubble will officially open is not yet known – An announcement is expected to be made in the New Year.

It is looking like New Zealand will get the Covid-19 vaccine in March - but not everyone would get a jab at the same time.

Details of the timing would take place later in the month.

While in Christchurch, Ardern will open the Te Whare Waiutuutu Kate Sheppard House in Ilam at 11am on Tueday.