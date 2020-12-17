Iwi group scraps High Court proceedings over Shelly Bay

An artist's impression of the proposed development of Shelly Bay, Miramar. Image / Supplied

Court documents seen by the Herald show Mau Whenua has discontinued its court action over Shelly Bay.

A notice of discontinuance document dated December 17 has been filed with the High Court in Wellington.

Mau Whenua is a group within Taranaki Whānui challenging whether iwi-owned land at Shelly Bay should have been sold for a controversial $500 million housing development.

Last week it announced the group lost major allied party funding for its court case, leaving members trying to find the lion's share of $2.2 million.

That funding agreement was due to cease today.

The Herald understands the party is WingNut Films, of which Sir Peter Jackson is a director.

It has previously been reported that WingNut Films was bankrolling the iwi group.

Earlier court documents seen by the Herald showed the company had agreed to meet certain costs over and above those met by the plaintiffs.

The donation agreement outlined the company must not interfere with, meddle in, or otherwise influence the proceedings.

Member Dr Catherine Love has indicated the group will continue to try and find funding for their case to pursue litigation at a later date.

She said the current land occupation at Shelly Bay would continue for as long as necessary.

Love has previously acknowledged the effects of Covid-19 on the film industry and the "difficult decisions" Mau Whenua allies and supporters have been forced to make.

"They have been strong and reliable allies for our kaupapa – to expose and correct injustice, to hold our land, and to uphold environmental principles relating to our land and harbour."

WingNut Films and its directors have not responded to the Herald's request for comment.

Jackson is a long-standing opponent of plans at Shelly Bay describing the development as one that would invoke blocks of Soviet-era apartments dumped on Wellington's picturesque peninsula.