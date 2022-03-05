Teddy Bear. Photo / Supplied

A distraught Queenstown dog owner is offering $5000 for the safe return of two pooches she's convinced have been stolen.

Julia Milley says a dog walker returned her white bichon, Teddy Bear, and black beardie cross, Rory, about 11.30am on February 11, putting them behind the second set of gates on her Dalefield property.

They'd usually make a beeline for her bed, where they'd shake the sand off after their run around the Shotover Delta.

This day, however, there's no evidence they got that far.

Rory. Photo / Supplied

Milley says a friend who arrived at her property about 3pm that day rang and said they were missing, despite the gates being shut.

She's in no doubt they were stolen, and has contacted both the police and council dog control.

She's had the dogs for nearly nine years, Teddy Bear regularly accompanying her to her CBD gallery, while Rory would run around her property.

''If they ever got out, they'd go to the neighbours, they'd never go any further.

''They are both nine years old, desexed, placid and microchipped.''

Milley says she'd be offering an even greater reward for their return if she could afford to.

''What sort of scumbags take somebody's loved pets, it's like taking a family member, it's just crazy.''

Milley welcomes anyone contacting her at centralartgallerynz@gmail.com

