Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘It won’t happen in my lifetime’: Shane Jones on renewable energy goal - The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
By
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Resources Minister Shane Jones during his appearance at the Economic Development Select Committee hearing at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Resources Minister Shane Jones during his appearance at the Economic Development Select Committee hearing at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ First’s Shane Jones doubts New Zealand will reach 100% renewable energy anytime soon.

“I’m 65. It won’t happen in my lifetime.

“I just think that Kiwis begrudingly coming to accept that net zero is a nice objective, but we’re not going to get there if the cost is hollowing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save