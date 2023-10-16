The New Zealand Government’s mercy flights have ended with about 70 Kiwis remaining in the war zone.

Fifty-five Kiwis have been evacuated from Israel on flights put on by New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mfat) and Etihad Airlines.

But the New Zealand Government’s mercy flights have ended with about 70 Kiwis remaining in the war zone.

Then-Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta announced the evacuation flight last Thursday after several Kiwis stranded amid the conflict told the Herald of their need to escape.

At the time, Mahuta said about 90 people would be on the first flight. However, an Mfat spokeswoman today told NZME 55 Kiwis were on the flights and they had now ended.

“But commercial options remain available,” the spokeswoman said.

The evacuees were taken to Abu Dhabi, where they were then responsible for finding their own way back to New Zealand.

“Mfat’s focus is now on approximately 50 people we understand are still in Israel,” the spokeswoman said.

“We have no reason to be concerned about their welfare at this stage but have made contact to clarify if any require assistance.

“There are 20 New Zealanders registered in Occupied Palestinian Territories [Gaza and the West Bank].”

She said Mfat “strongly recommend[ed]” Kiwis in Israel who wanted to leave “should do so now”.

Members of an Israeli bomb squad unit inspect a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel. Photo / AP

“The security situation remains highly volatile. Flight operations could be interrupted at any time.”

She said the situation for those in Gaza and the West Bank was more difficult and complex than for those in Israel.

“Mfat is actively working on options to assist those individuals [in Gaza and the West Bank] and is in regular contact with them.”

She said anyone who wanted to leave but couldn’t should contact Mfat’s consular emergency call centre.

She also said any Kiwis in the area who hadn’t already registered on SafeTravel should do so.

‘Govt and Mfat have been so slow, shown lack of urgency’ - stranded Kiwi

Some Kiwis stuck in the region have criticised the Government and Mfat for their slow response and lack of urgency.

Pesi Sikalu, who was stranded amid the conflict with her New Zealand-based church group, said: “To be honest, the NZ Government and Foreign Affairs have been so slow in responding and have shown such a lack of urgency when we’ve been on the phone to them.”

Sikalu said the Tongan Government had stepped up to help the group: “The Tongan Government has really shown our Government up.

“That’s so heartbreaking given the power I know that NZ has internationally, especially compared to the small nation Tonga is. Small in nation, but big at heart.”

Pesi Sikalu with members of the New Zealand Tongan Ethnic Youth church group in Israel.

She and about 53 Tongan and Kiwi members of the Connection City Church Assemblies of God church travelled to Israel for a Holy Land tour, visiting historical Christian sites.

Immediately after the group’s airline, Turkish Airlines, cancelled their flight, Sikalu told the Herald, “I’m praying to get out.”

She said, “We’re right in the thick of it. We’re just trying to stay strong, trying to stay sane. We’re scared. We’re not sure what’s going to happen. We’re just happy that we’re safe, we’re alive.

“It’s crazy. We had to take cover under a shelter - it was just a wall. We could feel the vibrations of the bombings happening.”

Pacific neighbours fly out citizens

The Fiji Government, meanwhile, also moved to bring home more than 200 Fiji nationals and members of the Pacific community from Israel last week.

Fiji’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs successfully organised a repatriation flight using Fiji Airlines to get 198 Fijians and 48 Pacific international pilgrims out of Israel.

Included in the repatriation were 13 students from Navuso Agriculture College who had just started their studies in Israel before the conflict started.

The Australian Government was also evacuating its people affected by the conflict in Israel and Gaza.

