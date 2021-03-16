Irish Kiwis celebrate St Patrick's day for distant families in lockdown

St Patrick's Day celebrations in Wellington 2020. Photo / Supplied

With Covid-19 forcing most of the world to socially distance, New Zealand will be host to one of the only St Patrick's Day celebrations in the world.

Irish Ambassador Peter Ryan said this year will be historically significant in the way New Zealand pays tribute to Ireland's national day, celebrated today, March 17.

"This year's highlight will be the presentation of a bowl of shamrock to the Speaker of the House of Representatives Trevor Mallard."

They would also be having a Speaker's lunch in Parliament, with representatives from across the country invited to have lunch with New Zealand's Irish Business Network.

"It's the traditional way to celebrate St Patrick's Day around the world but it's the first time we are doing so in New Zealand," he said.

Ryan said more than 20 Irish groups across the country would be doing something to celebrate.

"There will be some church events as well as family and friends doing their own thing so I imagine there will be many Kiwi style barbecues."

But with Ireland still under strict lockdown due to Covid-19, many in New Zealand will be marking the day with a heavy heart.

"St Patrick's Day seems to get more significant and more emotional every year but this year the thoughts of many will be with their fellow people all across the world but especially those back home in Ireland.

Irish Ambassador Peter Ryan. Photo / Supplied

"One in six New Zealander's have Irish heritage, so the Irish pubs will be extremely popular but I think you'll find most clubs, restaurants and hotels across the country will be toasting to the day."

D4 on Featherston, one of Wellington's focal points amongst the Irish and Wellington community is preparing for its biggest day of the year.

Owner Dermot Murphy says Irish pubs play a massive role in the annual event.

"On St Patrick's Day we bring Ireland to the forefront and people remember their Irish roots," he said.

"But it's not all about going to the pub and drinking Guinness and what have you, it's about celebrating our national day and our culture.

"The pub scene in Ireland is massive and it's where a lot of work and business gets done as well as socialising. You go there to chit chat, talk about your day whether it was good or bad and just have a debrief."

D4 on Featherston owner Demot Murphy said Irish pubs play a big part in St Patrick's Day celebrations. Photo / Supplied

He worries for those back in Ireland who have missed out on that piece of key social culture.

President of the Wellington Irish Community Ian Long said this year's week-long festivities kicked off with a blast.

"We were really delighted to see such a huge turnout for the St Patrick's parade in Wellington on Sunday.

"Thousands of people came out for a special day full of colour and it made for a very busy weekend in Wellington."

But Long said we must remember the world is celebrating and connecting differently this year.

"We need to make the time to reach out and check in with family and friends back in Ireland to acknowledge the day and connect in any way we can.

"We're very lucky in New Zealand that we're able to gather and celebrate.

"I think it makes it really significant because we haven't lost sight of the fact that there's so many friends and family who can't do that."

Tonight the Sky Tower in Auckland will join over 300 global landmarks in lighting up green.

The national St Patrick's Day parade in Auckland is set to draw close to 15,000 on Saturday.