It comes as more shoppers have revealed they’ve been caught out by the little-known legislation.
Pak’nSave Whanganui apologised after staff asked Taysha Williams for personal information without explanation after she paid for her groceries and barred her from leaving, in an ordeal she described as “embarrassing”.
The supermarket said it sincerely regrets the frustration and confusion, but it was complying with tax rules.
IRD spokesperson Gay Cavill told the Herald businesses registered for GST are required to keep a record of a customer’s details if they spend more than $1000 in one transaction.
Under legislation passed in 2023, businesses must keep the customer’s name and another form of contact, including their physical/postal address, phone number, and email. It can also cover a trading name, if different to the buyer’s name, and a New Zealand business number or website.
Pak’nSave Whanganui also took to Facebook to clarify its policy.
“Under tax legislation introduced in 2023, businesses are required to collect certain details for purchases over $1000 to ensure compliance with tax rules.