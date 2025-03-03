Williams said she felt “embarrassed” for being singled out while her two teenage children who were with her at the time were “confused and annoyed”.

The ordeal happened at Pak'nSave Whanganui. Photo / Mike Scott

“I am feeling like I am being accused of stealing.”

She said a sixth worker came by and said the supermarket needed her details due to fraud or in case her card was reported as stolen because of the large purchase.

The mum said she was fine with the request, but asked again for a policy, which she claimed was met with an “a**hole tone and attitude” from the worker.

“Because I’m challenging him ... he is starting to make snarky comments like I’m guilty of something.”

The worker stood in front of the customer and repeated that Williams couldn’t leave, but admitted he “didn’t know” what would happen if she left.

“So I told my babies let’s go, and we walked out.”

Williams lodged a complaint after experiencing “such bull**** customer service”.

Pak’nSave apologises, didn’t explain properly

Pak’nSave Whanganui took to Facebook to address Williams' post and clarify their policy.

“Under tax legislation introduced in 2023, businesses are required to collect certain details for purchases over $1000 to ensure compliance with tax rules.

“Unfortunately, in this instance, we didn’t explain this properly and we sincerely regret the frustration and confusion caused.”

The supermarket said it reached out to Williams to apologise directly and would be working to ensure its staff were “better prepared to communicate clearly and respectfully” in future.

Williams acknowledged Pak’nSave’s apology on her social media, but said she had not directly received any response to her complaint.

“I would like this matter to be resolved in a professional manner, as I would have liked the incident on Saturday night to [have been] dealt with ... also.”

