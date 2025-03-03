A Whanganui supermarket has apologised after telling a customer who bought more than $1000 of groceries at its store she was required to divulge personal details related to the transaction.
It comes after Taysha Williams was asked for additional private information by Pak’nSave Whanganui staff without explanation after paying for her groceries and barred from leaving in an ordeal she described as “embarrassing”.
The supermarket says it sincerely regrets the frustration and confusion surrounding the shopper’s experience, but it was complying with tax rules by collecting “certain details” for purchases over $1000. It is also reviewing the episode and ensuring staff are better equipped to communicate the policy to customers.
In a social media post, Williams says she was prevented from leaving the store and was asked for private information because her grocery bill came to four figures after shopping at the store on Saturday.
Feeling unjustly targeted, she asked for a policy or explanation behind their request and waited for 30 minutes while five workers, including three supervisors, looked through files to specify why.