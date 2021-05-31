Investigations continue into Te Puke Primary School bomb threat

Police outside Te Puke Primary School yesterday. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Police continue to investigate a bomb threat which forced the evacuation of Te Puke Primary School yesterday.

Police received advice of a bomb at the school on Cameron Rd around 9.30am with students and staff evacuated to Te Puke High School across the road.

The school was cleared to reopen this morning.

In a statement this morning police said they completed a search at a Te Puke Primary school yesterday and nothing of interest was found.

"Police take these matters seriously and continue to make inquiries to determine the origin of the threat," the statement said.

Anyone with information about the threat, and who haven't already spoken with police, can contact their nearest police station.

Alternatively, information can be left anonymously via the Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 line.