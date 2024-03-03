One dead in workplace incident in Mt Wellington. IMAGES / Hayden Woodward

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a workplace incident in Auckland’s Mount Wellington this morning.

It’s understood the international worker died after being hit by a falling gate.

Emergency services were called to a construction site on Lynton Rd at 8.25am on Sunday.

Naylor Love chief executive officer Rick Herd confirmed that an employee was killed on the site.

“Their friends and family and his colleagues, our team at Naylor Love Auckland are naturally devastated,” Herd told the Herald.

An investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death would be conducted by Naylor Love, police and WorkSafe over the coming days.

Herd said the outcome of that investigation would be available in a few days.

“The deceased is originally from overseas but has lived in NZ for several years, so is not a new immigrant.

“At this time our hearts and best wishes are with the deceased’s family and friends,’ said Herd.

The Herald understands a steel gate had fallen at the construction site and landed on the man. Herd said he was unable to provide detail on the incident at this time.

A police spokesperson said the death was not being treated as suspicious and WorkSafe had been notified.

The Herald has approached WorkSafe for comment.

