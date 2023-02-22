A trio of minimum security prisoners have been moved to the high security unit at Whanganui's Kaitoke Prison after one tried to escape, another vandalised property and the third was caught with contraband in one afternoon.

A trio of privileged prisoners have sparked a police investigation, triggered a full operational review at a Corrections facility and are facing charges following an eventful afternoon.

About 4pm on Monday, February 13, guards at Whanganui’s Kaitoke Prison spotted a minimum-security inmate scaling the fence of his self-care unit.

The unit is a residential style flat used by prisoners who are nearing release, while it’s located outside the prison’s secure perimeter it remains within a fence on prison grounds.

Chief custodial officer Neil Beales said staff reacted immediately and ensured the aspiring escapee didn’t get far.

Beales said despite the prisoner not leaving the grounds the behaviour was “clearly unacceptable”.

“Prisoners who live in the self-care units are expected to take this privilege and responsibility seriously.”

As guards dealt with the situation a second minimum-security prisoner in the unit was seen behaving erratically and damaging property.

Beales said staff deescalated the situation, restrained the prisoner and both men were transported to the main prison site and relocated to the At Risk Unit for assessment.

“There were no injuries to the prisoners or staff.”

The prisoners’ security classifications had been reviewed and they had been relocated to a high security unit, he said.

Police were notified and were investigating and the inmates had internal misconduct charges laid against them.

Meanwhile, two other prisoners living in the unit were also taken to the main prison site, where one was found to be in possession of contraband, Beales said.

Police were informed of the discovery and the inmate was facing internal misconduct charges.

All prisoners residing in the self-care units were electronically monitored to provide another layer of protection, he said.

“At no time was the safety and security of the rest of the prison or the public compromised.”

To be permitted to reside in the unit prisoners must meet certain criteria including not being an identified drug user, have no convictions within the past six months for offending while in custody, be low or minimum security and have shown responsible and positive behaviour.

Prisoners also had to adhere to any additional conditions as part of their placement and refusal would result in it being reviewed and potentially returned to a mainstream unit.



