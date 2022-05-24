Mt Albert Grammar School and Aquatic Centre are near the scene. Photo / Google

A suburban street in Auckland's Mt Albert has been cordoned off as police investigate a sudden death.

Police were called to Alberton Ave just after 7pm. Circumstances of the death remain unclear at this stage, police said.

"A person's been confirmed deceased at that location, circumstances unclear at this stage."

A witness told Newshub numerous police cars, ambulances and fire engines are parked at the entrance of a walkway on Alberton Ave.

Mt Albert Grammar School and Mt Albert Aquatic Centre are nearby, as well as Roy Clements Treeway.

Inquiries are ongoing.

Meanwhile, investigations are continuing into an alleged string of drive-by shootings in other parts of Auckland tonight.

