Investigation dealt a blow as Enchanter sinks during salvage attempt

An attempt to salvage the wreck of the Enchanter — which sank off North Cape on Sunday night with the loss of five lives — has failed.

The vessel's partly-submerged hull sank this afternoon as it was being towed to sheltered waters and is now on the sea bottom.

Further salvage attempts are unlikely.

The sinking is a blow to investigations by the Transport Accident Investigation Commission, New Zealand Police, Maritime New Zealand and potentially by WorkSafe.

Northland harbourmaster Jim Lyle said the sinking was unfortunate and occurred despite the best efforts of salvage contractors.

Lyle would not say where the Enchanter had sunk or in what depth, in case investigators needed to return to the wreck to retrieve items or continue their examination of the vessel.

A second salvage attempt was unlikely, given its location.

The hull was being towed from Murimotu, off North Cape, to Houhora Harbour, where a crane barge was to have hauled it out of the water. It would have then been transported to Whangārei.

The crane barge needed sheltered water and could not operate in the open sea.

The sinking occurred just before 1pm today .