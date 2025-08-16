Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Invercargill’s Richardson Group: From sawmilling to $2 billion empire

Ben Tomsett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

The Richardson Group have been a major economic force in the Southland for decades, with interests in transport, fuel, construction, property, and tourism. Composite image / Getty / NZME

The Richardson Group have been a major economic force in the Southland for decades, with interests in transport, fuel, construction, property, and tourism. Composite image / Getty / NZME

The Richardson Group of Invercargill has grown a $2 billion family business empire, with interests ranging from transport and fuel to construction, property and tourism. But who are they, and where did their vast wealth come from? Ben Tomsett reports.

Invercargill is a city of many impressions –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save