In 2022, Peterson ran for Invercargill City Council and finished a disappointing 33rd of 34 candidates.

He garnered just 91 votes in his mayoral bid, less than half of 1% of total votes.

“Well after the election . . . I actually became quite disappointed and whakamā and reclusive for quite some time,” Peterson says.

“And then about three, four months ago, I’d been going out a lot more.

But I thought ‘you know, the community doesn’t really deserve a wizard’.”

Peterson feels Invercargill has rejected his message of taking care of the planet and fears the region is being run by people who only pay lip service to environmental issues.

One of his main disappointments was a feeling his message about the climate crisis had been overlooked.

“I do wish and hope that more people in the community realise that we need to change. That the world is changing and we need to change with it,” he says.

“We can’t just keep our sloven ways and carry on business as usual.”

Good news for those fearing Peterson may have hung up the robes for good though: the man who has called Southland home for about a decade reassures he will “always be a wizard”.

Noel Peterson embraces the sun and welcomes its warmth. Photo / Matthew Rosenberg / LDR

The garb is worn less these days, he admits, as wizard-wear is impractical and hot, and heatstroke has proven an issue in the past.

Peterson also hasn’t ruled out standing in the next election.

One of the main barriers is the cost, with the last campaign totalling about $3500 including new clothes and a haircut.

Some of those expenses would be transferable, however.

“I’ve still got the clothes, so I don’t have to buy them again a second time,” he says.

