Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Invercargill’s green wizard reflects on election defeat and future

Other
2 mins to read
The fire on Castle Hill, Canterbury continues to burn as it has since Thursday this week. Labour continues to press the governments policies as Franklin road prepares to re-open.

Matthew Rosenberg, Local Democracy reporter

A wizard with a history of dabbling in local politics has had an epiphany: Invercargill doesn’t deserve him.

Noel Peterson is the “green wizard” of Bluff, a man with a reputation for championing environmental causes and bringing good cheer to community events.

But in recent years, Peterson has taken a step back from his wizardly duties after a bitter local election defeat.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In 2022, Peterson ran for Invercargill City Council and finished a disappointing 33rd of 34 candidates.

He garnered just 91 votes in his mayoral bid, less than half of 1% of total votes.

“Well after the election . . . I actually became quite disappointed and whakamā and reclusive for quite some time,” Peterson says.

“And then about three, four months ago, I’d been going out a lot more.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But I thought ‘you know, the community doesn’t really deserve a wizard’.”

Peterson feels Invercargill has rejected his message of taking care of the planet and fears the region is being run by people who only pay lip service to environmental issues.

One of his main disappointments was a feeling his message about the climate crisis had been overlooked.

“I do wish and hope that more people in the community realise that we need to change. That the world is changing and we need to change with it,” he says.

“We can’t just keep our sloven ways and carry on business as usual.”

Good news for those fearing Peterson may have hung up the robes for good though: the man who has called Southland home for about a decade reassures he will “always be a wizard”.

Noel Peterson embraces the sun and welcomes its warmth. Photo / Matthew Rosenberg / LDR
Noel Peterson embraces the sun and welcomes its warmth. Photo / Matthew Rosenberg / LDR

The garb is worn less these days, he admits, as wizard-wear is impractical and hot, and heatstroke has proven an issue in the past.

Peterson also hasn’t ruled out standing in the next election.

One of the main barriers is the cost, with the last campaign totalling about $3500 including new clothes and a haircut.

Some of those expenses would be transferable, however.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I’ve still got the clothes, so I don’t have to buy them again a second time,” he says.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air


Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand