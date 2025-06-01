“The bull didn’t have the stomachs for any more trespassing and was moved onto greener pastures.”

Many others in the comments also played along.

“Stakeout became Steak in,” one person wrote.

“Did you steer it in the right direction?” another wrote.

“Omg that’s udderly shocking,” another said.

A bull saw the sights in Invercargill today.

Police told the Herald they were notified about the bull at around 8.10am, reported to be near the intersection of Elles Rd, and Dunbeath Crescent.

“Police attended and worked with Animal Control to secure the bull at a Dunbeath Cres address, where the bull was going to be kept until it could be collected by the owner,” a spokesperson said.

There was nothing to suggest that the bull was any danger to public safety at the time, police said

“Although of course, it is always a risk if stock or other animals are not secured and wander on to roads.”

SPCA was approached for comment, but had no reports of the wandering bull.