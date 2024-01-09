More details emerge as Police continue to probe a New Year’s Day shooting, meet France’s next and youngest-ever prime minister plus why The Warehouse is ruffling feathers in the egg market in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark is back home and recovering after having double bypass heart surgery last week.

Clark suffered a minor heart attack on the afternoon of December 27 and underwent surgery last Wednesday at Dunedin Hospital.

Clark was originally scheduled to have a quadruple bypass but that proved unnecessary.

Deputy mayor Tom Campbell said it was a great result to have Clark back home in Invercargill and resting with his family.

“It definitely wasn’t the start to the year we were expecting but I am pleased Nobby is on the mend and focusing on his health,” he said.

“I look forward to having him back around the table with us once he is fully recovered.”

Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark at home. Photo / Otago Daily Times

Clark’s recovery was likely to take a couple of months and Cr Campbell would take the reins at the council until Clark was able to return, he said.

Clark said he was pleased to be home.

“I have a deep appreciation of the outstanding work done by the clinicians and nurses in the cardiac wards. I feel blessed to have caught this heart attack early before it did any serious damage.

“A special thank you to the ED staff at Southland Hospital who picked up so quickly that I had experienced a heart attack.

“My partner Karen is making sure I don’t overdo things in my hurry to recover, but I know the city is in safe hands with Tom at the helm.”

The council is set to reconvene for the year on January 23 with a community wellbeing committee meeting.