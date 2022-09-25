Ryan Phillips of Invercargill, who is fighting for his life in hospital after a hit-and-run. Photo / Supplied

As his teenage son fights for his life in hospital after a hit-and-run, Nathan Phillips says he bears no anger towards the driver.

He just wants them to come forward.

Invercargill bricklayer Ryan Phillips, 19, was walking home from a work party about 6.15am on Sunday on Marama Ave South when he was struck by a vehicle and critically injured.

The vehicle didn't stop and police are appealing for the driver or occupants and any witnesses to come forward.

Phillips said his son was taken to Southland Hospital at Kew before being transferred to Dunedin Hospital, where he remains in an induced coma.

"They've sort of given him a 50/50 chance," he said.

"A young man just starting his life."

The plan is to try to wake him up on Monday, but the extent of damage to his brain and other organs remained uncertain, Phillips said.

Many of his bones are broken and there will be a lengthy recovery if he pulls through.

He said he bore no anger towards the driver, who he hoped would come forward voluntarily to the police.

"Accidents happen," he said.

"It's not like I've got anger or hate towards them."

Phillips said he wanted to thank the firefighters, St John staff and police who helped his son, his youngest boy, after he was hit, along with the hospital staff, for their exemplary care.

Ryan attended Verdon College in Invercargill and competed in Jiu-Jitsu.

Police said in a statement they want to hear from anyone travelling in the area at the time of the incident, as well as the driver and occupants of the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the 105 line and quote file number 220925/5483.