Invercargill deputy mayor Toni Biddle quits in new blow to council

Toni Biddle. Photo / Supplied

Invercargill City Council deputy mayor Toni Biddle has resigned, leaving a major hole to be filled amid a Government probe into the council.

Her resignation from council takes effect from this month. Biddle said her decision was not taken lightly and it had taken some time to come to terms with.

"My time at council has been both incredibly fulfilling and, at times, challenging," she said.

"In the past 12 months I have experienced difficulties within our council and in my personal life, which has led to my decision to leave.

Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt. Photo / Gregor Richardson

"I would like to thank mana whenua, maata waka, and the incredible people of our community for their support during my time as an elected member.

"I look forward to the many opportunities where I will be able to serve my community within Murihiku."

Biddle's resignation comes amid a probe into the council by the Department of Internal Affairs, which has raised concerns about "significant conflict".

Biddle was also taken to hospital in August for an unknown reason, and was the subject of a code of conduct complaint in the same month.

In recent times questions have also been raised about mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt's performance.

Biddle's resignation will result in a by-election and a new deputy mayor will have to be selected.

"I would like to acknowledge His Worship the Mayor and the time that I have spent with him during my time on council," Biddle said.

"His Worship has been a sincere gentleman who has demonstrated to me on many occasions his genuine love for people and I wish him and the elected members all the very best for the future."

Chief executive Clare Hadley said the council would consider the position of deputy mayor at its October 27 meeting.

Meanwhile, the by-election process must also begin, according to section 138A of the Local Elections Act It is likely to run through into February next year, Hadley said.

A preliminary timetable will call for nominations in November, closing in December, with voting to open between late January and mid-February.

"More information on the process and key dates will be provided in due course," Hadley said.