“Throughout his tenure as mayor, Sir Tim became synonymous with championing the city of Invercargill. He was an enormous advocate for others to head south and discover this corner of the world,” Clark said.

“Having Sir Tim’s name greet people – whether this is their home, or they’re simply visiting – as they step onto the tarmac at Invercargill Airport is a fitting way to honour his legacy to our community.”

Shadbolt said he was pleased by the gesture.

“I’m touched. I see this as a badge of honour, not just for myself, but also for the citizens of Invercargill who took the punt to vote for a then outsider, with a different way of approaching issues, some 31 years ago,” he said.

“I have always seen the airport as a key asset to the city, and it’s my hope that the airport continues to push the boundaries of how a regional airport can best serve its passengers. May Sir Tim Shadbolt Terminal continue to grow and forge the important connection which it provides between Invercargill and the globe.”

Invercargill Airport chief executive Stuart Harris said the organisation was happy to honour Shadbolt in this way.

Sir Tim Shadbolt was the long-serving mayor of Invercargill. Photo / NZPA

“Sir Tim’s leadership and dedication have played an integral role in shaping Invercargill, and we are pleased to have his name welcome visitors as they pass through our airport, ensuring his legacy is carried forward for future generations.”

As well as the official name change, storytelling signage encompassing Shadbolt’s contribution to the city is also set to be installed in the terminal later this year.

He held the Invercargill mayoralty from 1993–1995, and again from 1998–2022, making him one of the longest-serving mayors in New Zealand’s history. He received a knighthood for his service to the Invercargill community in 2019.

In late 2023, Invercargill City Councillors agreed to pay tribute to Shadbolt’s eight-term tenure as Invercargill Mayor, by requesting the airport terminal be named in his honour.

Council is the majority shareholder of Invercargill Airport. Other iwi stakeholders, and Shadbolt and his family, also supported the name change.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.