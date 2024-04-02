The Government lays out its next checklist for the country, how a bank manager helped victims send money to scammers, and school stand-downs and suspensions on the rise in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

2 Apr, 2024 07:11 AM 2 mins to read

A drunk Ford Ranger driver has been arrested after allegedly smashing four Tesla Superchargers in Taupō with a sledgehammer.

Images posted to social media show the Tesla logos on each Supercharger appearing to bear the brunt of the attack and debris from the charging stations strewn across a Taupō carpark.

A police spokesperson confirmed they received multiple calls regarding a man smashing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations on Kaimanwa St on March 21.

“Officers responded and located the man’s car a short distance away, and pulled him over.”

Images of the damaged charging stations were posted to social media following the incident. Photo / Andrew Tuck

Police said the man was driving a Ford Ranger.

“The 31-year-old driver was charged with intentional damage and also driving with excess breath alcohol.”

In a post to the NZ EV Owners Facebook group, one man claimed the Ford Ranger driver “laid into” the Superchargers with a sledgehammer.

“Two are for sure still working, the other two maybe not.”

Images of the aftermath were also shared of social media platform Reddit.

The man’s first court appearance was in Taupō District Court last week and his next appearance is on April 23.

Following its similar moves overseas, Tesla opened its supercharger network in New Zealand to non-Tesla owners in September.

Tesla chargers were been retrofitted with CCS (Combined Charging System) connectors used by most brands of EV.