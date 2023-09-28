Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Tesla opens up its NZ supercharger network - here’s the premium non-Tesla owners will pay

Chris Keall
By
4 mins to read
Tesla Superchargers will now be open to non-Tesla EV owners in New Zealand.

Tesla Superchargers will now be open to non-Tesla EV owners in New Zealand.

The good news: following its similar moves overseas, Tesla has opened its supercharger network in New Zealand to non-Tesla owners. The Elon Musk-helmed firm has 30 chargers dotted around New Zealand.

The Tesla chargers have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business