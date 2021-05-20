Internet history of Auckland man accused of possessing Isis material reveals 'guidelines for lone-wolf mujahideen'

Isis, also known by its Arabic name Daesh, is a designated terrorist organisation which at its peak in 2015 held large areas of Iraq and Syria (pictured). Photo / Getty Images

WARNING: Graphic content

Internet searches by an Auckland man accused of possessing publications promoting terrorism reveal a video on how to make improvised explosive devices and advice on how to avoid Government intelligence agencies, a court has heard.

The accused, known as Mr S due to an interim suppression order, is on trial before a High Court jury over three charges of possessing an objectionable publication relating to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isil), also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Isis).

He is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon and failing to comply with a police search.

Today, Crown prosecutor Henry Steele led the jury through a timeline of the accused's internet history before his arrest in 2018.

Searches included "safety and security guidelines for lone-wolf mujahideen", looking for a hunting knife, camouflage pants, Islamic State dress and New Zealand prison clothes and food.

The accused also made efforts to research the case of Imran Patel, the first person in New Zealand jailed for distributing extremist videos.

The internet history further revealed a booklet for Isis operatives to help them avoid detection by Western countries' security and intelligence agencies.

A video in the internet timeline also purported to provide instructions on "How to attack kuffar and how to make explosive devices". Kuffar or kafir is an Arabic term used to describe an infidel or non-believer.

The three publications which form the charges, two of which are audio videos with nasheeds (hymns and chants) and the third a graphic Isis recruiting-style video, were also played to the jury today.

Mr S also posted some of the lyrics from the nasheeds on his personal Facebook account.

Before being shown the material, however, Justice Sally Fitzgerald asked jurors to put aside any feelings of prejudice or sympathy and consider the evidence in a calm and unbiased way.

She said it would be natural to find aspects of the publications distressing but considered it necessary for the proceeding.

The material has since been declared objectionable by the Chief Censor for promoting acts of extreme violence, cruelty and terrorism.

Crown prosecutor Henry Steele. Photo / File

During Steele's opening address yesterday he said such Isis propaganda was "designed to both instruct and inspire".

Steele said Mr S is charged with possession of each of those three publications, which were electronically bookmarked online, because viewing the material online was sufficient to amount to possession.

"The law is that way to avoid people simply watching them time and again online, never downloading them and saving them," he explained to the jury.

He said the jurors must decide if Mr S had possession without lawful authority or excuse and whether he had a reasonable cause to believe that publications were objectionable.

The lawyer representing Mr S, Kieran Raftery QC. Photo / File

Yesterday, Steele also showed the jury the knife in a camouflage sheath which Mr S bought and had couriered to an Auckland mosque, where he was a resident at the time.

"As you'll see it's not a small knife, not the sort of knife you'd have in your kitchen drawer," he said.

While awaiting the delivery of the knife, Mr S was arrested and his electronic devices seized by police in August 2018.

Mr S is accused of failing to comply with the police search by not providing the pin codes to his devices. However, the court heard, he asked police for an interpreter, which was not provided.

The Crown's case is expected to conclude today, before Kieran Raftery QC presents the defence's argument.

He has already disputed his client was in possession of the knife in a public place Mr S may have had lawful authority to watch the graphic video, which was only viewed once.