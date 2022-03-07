Dame Lisa Carrington. Photo / Photosport.nz

To celebrate International Women's Day, the Herald looks at five Kiwi women who have left a mark in the past year — decorated Olympian Dame Lisa Carrington, brave Wellington teenager Jemima Gazley, microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles, Labour MP and Cabinet minister Kiritapu Allan, and Spark chief executive Jolie Hodson.

Dame Lisa Carrington

In 2021, Lisa Carrington became our most decorated Olympian, with an incredible three golds in Tokyo, which took her overall Games tally to six medals.

Her remarkable year was capped in unique fashion, with Carrington being made a dame companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit. Last month she won the supreme award at the 59th Halberg Awards. Carrington has transformed kayaking in this country with her achievements, giving the sport enormous profile and funding, and attracting new talent on to the water. She coaches young paddlers at her home club in Ōhope and works with Canoe Racing New Zealand to grow the sport.

Jemima Gazley. Photo / Supplied

Jemima Gazley

Wellington teenager Jemima Gazley ran a selfless campaign to fund research on brain cancer, in the weeks before she died of the disease. In total she raised $696,420 and donated her own brain tumours to researchers in the hope of carving an easier path for the next child given the death sentence of DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma).

She was the New Zealand Herald's 2021 Our Heroes award winner. Her parents remember her as a netballer, skier, comedian, aspiring Parisienne baker and thrift shopper. They described her as a champion of the unseen and the marginalised and a warrior who greeted death with the remark that she was "off to meet the final boss".

Dr Siouxsie Wiles. Photo / Sarah Ivey

Dr Siouxsie Wiles

A microbiologist who became a household name by giving expert advice during the pandemic, Dr Siouxsie Wiles has stepped up to help millions globally see past the fear and complexities of Covid-19.

She was named the 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year — TePou Whakarae o Aotearoa. The award recognised her tireless work to make the science of the pandemic clear and understandable despite facing considerable public criticism on her authority, appearance and gender.

Her work provided support, strength and clarity across New Zealand and beyond, representing the country on a world stage. She is seen as a passionate and influential leader in her industry.

Kiritapu Allan. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Kiritapu Allan

Labour MP and Cabinet minister Kiritapu Allan has been open about her journey with cervical cancer and highlighted health issues since she was diagnosed with the disease last year. The stage three diagnosis caught her out and she said she was not prepared for what would follow.

Throughout her experience she has advocated for women to take the time to get cervical smears, mammograms and other health checks. One East Coast GP manager noticed an uptake in smear appointments and said: "They all talk about Kiri. I think it has encouraged women who haven't had a smear for a long time to come in." Allan's latest scan showed no sign of the disease following treatment.

Jolie Hodson. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Jolie Hodson

Spark's chief executive, Jolie Hodson, is considered one of New Zealand's most powerful women in business. Alongside Spark chairwoman Justine Smyth, the pair make for a dynamic duo. Hodson has done well holding the line during the pandemic. Spark reported a strong first half with net profit, operating earnings and revenue all heading north, despite the ongoing disruption from Covid.

Married with two children, Hodson has juggled a successful career in business with her family life.

She is a member of career mentoring and diversity advocacy group Global Women, and founder of On Being Bold, a collective for professional women.