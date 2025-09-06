Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

International students are back - what are the next moves for NZ’s universities?

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

University of Auckland's Dr Erik Lithander is witnessing the long-awaited return of international students. Photo / Dean Purcell

University of Auckland's Dr Erik Lithander is witnessing the long-awaited return of international students. Photo / Dean Purcell

New Zealand universities are seeing a rebound in international students after a slump caused by border closures during Covid. It comes as the Government looks to double the sector’s contribution to the economy to $7.2 billion. So what is enticing students to come here?

Foreign students are flocking back to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save