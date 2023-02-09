International Kiwi sportsman admits teen sex connection, sending lewd images

He pleaded guilty to the charges today. Photo / Getty Images

He pleaded guilty to the charges today. Photo / Getty Images

An international Kiwi sportsman has pleaded guilty to a sex offence against a teen.

The man, who has interim name suppression, pleaded guilty to having sexual connection with a teen and intentionally exposing her to indecent material, namely images of his genitals, and sexual communication over a social media app.

A court staffer confirmed to the Herald his name suppression will remain in place until May after his sentencing.

Late last year the man was due to travel abroad for an international sports competition where he was to represent New Zealand.

The Herald understands following the charges he did not compete.







