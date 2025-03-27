Advertisement
New Zealand

Interactive: How could new boundaries affect who wins your electorate?

Chris Knox
By
Data Editor and Head of Data Journalism·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Herald analysis suggests if the proposed new boundaries had been in place at the 2023 election, some of the winners and losers of electorates could have been reversed.



  • This week the Representation Commission proposed new electoral boundaries for the 2026 and 2029 elections.
  • Electoral boundaries can impact which politicians win seats in Parliament.
  • If the 2023 election had used the proposed boundaries for 2026, National may have gained two more electorate seats.
  • See below for the Herald’s chosen methodology and workings and use our interactive - plus your local knowledge - to generate your own calculations of the impact of the new boundaries.

If the 2023 election had used the proposed boundaries for the 2026 election released earlier this week, National may have gained two more electorate seats.

Herald analysis suggests if the new boundaries had been in place at the last election, two of Labour’s veteran MP’s - Phil Twyford and Megan

Save

