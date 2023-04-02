Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Interactive: Explore Wellington City Council’s draft $1.3b budget

By: and
4 mins to read
Wellington City and harbour, viewed from Northland. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City and harbour, viewed from Northland. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Is Wellington City Council splashing too much cash on cycleways? Or being too stingy with road maintenance? The Herald has created an interactive map for you to decide, and to find out how much money

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand