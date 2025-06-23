Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Insurance divide: Why Wellingtonians are paying more for their premiums

Michael Sergel
By
Multimedia Journalist, Newstalk ZB·Newstalk ZB·
2 mins to read

The head of insurance giant Suncorp explains why it’s hiked premiums on all of its policies. Video / Editing | Corey Fleming | AFP | Gettyimages

The divide is growing between home insurance premiums in Wellington and the rest of New Zealand.

Data from insurance company website Quashed shows the average Wellington premium quote last quarter was $4589, up 14% on a year earlier.

A year ago, the average Wellington household was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand