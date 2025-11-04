Later that night, FITUS members gathered at Sturges Park in Otahuhu and then at the nearby Phoenix Tavern to celebrate. One of the senior members, Lika Feterika, gave a speech thanking the group for “coming out” and “pulling through”.
The death of Pongi led to a homicide investigation and the arrests of four members of FITUS: Mahoni, Feterika, Vili Laungaue and the gang’s leader Devonte Iakapo.
The evidence given at the High Court trial in Auckland this year showed that only Mahoni fired a gun at Taurima Reserve, and even then, police could not prove his rifle fired the fatal bullet.
Despite that, all four men were convicted as parties to murder as well as other firearm or violent crimes after a High Court trial in Auckland that ended in September. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on a fifth defendant, Vini Mahoni.
‘You knew that members of your group were in possession of firearms and that the violent confrontation could well result in one in which the Head Hunters group was shot in circumstances amounting to murder,” Justice Greg Blanchard told Feterika at the sentencing hearing.
“This is exactly what happened. You did not need to be at the reserve. It was a Saturday afternoon in a public place. You were there to engage in a violent confrontation with the Head Hunters.”
Iakapo, the FITUS leader, also pleaded guilty to two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm.
He will serve 12 ½ years of a life sentence for murder before being eligible for parole.
