New Zealand / Crime

Four Fitus gang members guilty of murdering Head Hunter Charles Pongi in Auckland

Craig Kapitan
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Clockwise from bottom left: Co-defendants Vini Mahoni, Lika Feterika, George Mahoni, Vili Laungaue and Devonte Iakopo were jointly charged in the High Court at Auckland with the murder of Head Hunters member Charles Pongi, who was fatally shot during a large brawl at Pt England's Taurima Reserve in August 2023. Photos / Michael Craig

The leader of a lesser-known Auckland street gang and three fellow members have been found guilty of jointly participating in the murder of a patched Head Hunter during a proposed one-on-one fight that quickly descended into gunfire and chaos.

It took jurors in the High Court at Auckland five

