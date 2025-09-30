Advertisement
Inside the secret world of Kiwis working on billionaires’ superyachts

Eva de Jong
Multimedia journalist·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read

Karly Dowsett and Ellen Butler sailing the high seas on board a 90m superyacht in the Caribbean Sea.

Young Kiwis heading to Europe to work on super yachts enter a world of privilege, opulence and mind-blowing extravagance. They’re at the whim of billionaires and often demanding guests. But the lucrative returns and the lure of travelling to exotic places mean these floating palaces have no shortage of willing

