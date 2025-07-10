He has appeared in court in the Bahamas charged with the murder of the young stewardess.

Bell and the alleged murderer both worked on the charter yacht Far From It.

Bell’s family have issued a statement saying they are “devastated beyond words”.

“Our family is facing an unimaginable journey.

“This evening mum and dad are flying to the Bahamas to begin the painful process of not only bringing their baby girl home but also seeking justice for the monster that took her life,” the family said in a statement, according to The Sun.

“We are devastated beyond words and now we must also navigate complex and costly legal proceedings in a foreign country – something far beyond our financial means.

“This heartbreaking loss has been deeply felt by everyone who knew and loved “Paigey” – her former captain, the boat owner, all the crew on board and our entire community.

Paige Bell was days away from her 21st birthday. Photo / Facebook

“We are humbly asking for your support whether by sharing this message or contributing financially, every bit helps. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.

“We are grateful for your love, support, and solidarity during this incredibly difficult time,” the family added.

The murder has rocked Harbour Island, an area known to be a playground for the world’s billionaires.

Bell was days away from turning 21 and a party was reportedly being prepared for her in the marina and on the yacht.

Fellow crewmates began a frantic search for Bell when she failed to answer her phone last week. After searching the yacht’s VIP suites and crew quarters, a staff member found the stewardess’ lifeless body on the floor of the engine room.

According to police, Munoz was lying next to her, also covered in blood and bleeding heavily, holding a knife. He is suspected of having attempted to take his own life following the murder.

Police were called to the vessel after crewmates failed to locate the staff member. Photo / Facebook

“We are investigating a murder and a suspected suicide attempt after a woman from South Africa was found dead on a yacht at Harbour Island,” Bahamas police said in a statement.

“According to a preliminary report shortly after 1pm on July 3, the police were alerted to an incident on a yacht and proceeded to the marina area and went aboard Far From It.

“Once on board the vessel officers discovered a female unresponsive with visible signs of injuries and a Mexican national close by suffering from severe injuries to his arms.”