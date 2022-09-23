Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

Inside the arrest of Romney Fukofuka aka singer Konecs found with 20kg meth in Auckland airport during Covid lockdown

Jared Savage
By
16 mins to read
Romney Fukofuka, also known as the musician Konecs, was caught with 20kg of methamphetamine inside Auckland airport during the 2020 Covid lockdown. Photo / Jared Savage

When the rest of New Zealand was stuck at home in the Covid lockdown, Romney Fukofuka was busted on the way home with 20kg of meth in his suitcase. Now facing a long stint in prison, the musician called Konecs believes the mistake has saved his life.

Romney Fukofuka couldn't help but feel shocked, even a little disgusted.

He had parked outside the Countdown supermarket at the Māngere mall to buy groceries and in the front of the car next to him,

