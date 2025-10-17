Advertisement
Inside NZ’s ‘hectic day’ after US President Donald Trump’s tariff shock

RNZ
Trade Minister Todd McClay insisted he was not blindsided by the US tariff announcement. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Craig McCulloch of RNZ

Newly released documents lay bare the Government’s alarm and “dismay”, after being blindsided by the United States’ sudden tariff hike on New Zealand exports in August.

That’s despite Trade Minister Todd McClay’s public insistence at the time that the new

