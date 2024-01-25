Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown lashes out over pedestrian crossing costs, inflation falls in line with expectations and when Kiwis can expect clarity on Cathedral Cove’s re-opening in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / Maori TV / NZHerald

An inquiry is underway after a mayday call was made and a minor injury reported when cruise ship ran aground in Doubtful Sound last night.

Acting CEO for RealNZ Paul Norris said the Fiordland Navigator ran aground near Crooked Arm in Doubtful Sound about 6.15pm on Wednesday.

“The captain notified the company, and a mayday call was made, notifying emergency response organisations,” he said.

There were 57 guests and 10 crew on board.

Today the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) has launched a “marine safety inquiry” into the incident.

“Reportedly, the vessel ran aground, sustained a breach in its hull and took on water. It was refloated later that evening, returned to its berth at Deep Cove, and is now undergoing repairs,” said acting chief investigator of accidents Jim Burtenshaw.

All 67 people on board were safely evacuated.

TAIC investigators were travelling to the area today and plan to be on site tomorrow and over the weekend.

“The team’s evidence collection work is broad at first to support the many routes that the investigation could follow. As always, TAIC’s initial focus is on gathering evidence that could disappear or change, evidence from the accident site, the vessel itself and memories while they’re fresh in people’s minds,” said Burtenshaw.

Burtenshaw said TAIC investigators will secure electronic records - including photos, videos and location data on people’s cellphones - and interview vessel operator staff, crew and witnesses over the next several days.

“As usual, we are interested in the vessel’s history, performance, maintenance, equipment and design,” he said.

TAIC’s marine inquiries are usually complete within the target period of two years.

“The Commission opens an inquiry when it believes the circumstances of an accident or incident have - or are likely to have - significant implications for transport safety, or when the inquiry may allow the Commission to make findings or recommendations to improve transport safety,” said Burtenshaw.