The Fiordland Navigator ran aground near Crooked Arm at approximately 6.15pm

A mayday call was made and a minor injury reported after the Fiordland Navigator ran aground in Doubtful Sound.

Acting CEO for RealNZ Paul Norris said the Fiordland Navigator ran aground near Crooked Arm in Doubtful Sound at approximately 6.15pm on Wednesday.

“The captain notified the company, and a mayday call was made, notifying emergency response organisations,” he said.

There were 57 guests and 10 crew on board.

“A minor injury was checked by medical staff, and all guests are returning to Te Anau safe and well.

“Our focus is on supporting our guests and crew at this time,” said Norris.



