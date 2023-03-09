Some of the Te Rito journalism cadets who have been hired into NZME positions. Photo / Dean Purcell

Some of the Te Rito journalism cadets who have been hired into NZME positions. Photo / Dean Purcell

The NZ Herald and NZME have been named as a finalist for five major international media awards - the most nominations for any New Zealand media company.

The International News Media Association (INMA) has announced finalists for 20 categories in its global media awards, with the Herald and NZME represented across journalism, advertising, subscription and marketing categories, including the launch of Viva Premium, the Ukraine War Crisis reader appeal, and the Te Rito cadet journalism programme.

“The Global Media Awards continue to shine a light on the best our industry has to offer,” said INMA CEO and executive director Earl J. Wilkinson. “As past years have shown, these entries act as springboards for innovation across the globe. We are proud of the 2023 class of finalists.”

More than 50 media experts from 20 countries judged the entries in February, evaluating breakthrough results, unique concepts, strong creativity and innovative thinking across platforms.

Award winners will be announced in New York in May.

NZME FINALISTS

Best Public Relations or Community Service campaign

NZME, Auckland, New Zealand, “Ukraine Crisis Appeal”

Best initiative to retain subscribers

New Zealand Herald, Auckland, New Zealand, “Win Back Offer by Reason for Cancellation”

Best subscription nice product

NZME, Auckland, New Zealand, “Viva Premium Launch”

Best idea to grow advertising sales

New Zealand Herald, Auckland, New Zealand, “NZME Print Makes an Instant Impression”

Best innovation in newsroom transformation

NZME, Auckland, New Zealand, “Te Rito Journalism Cadetship - Te Ara Hou: A New Pathway”



