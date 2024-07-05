As if battling multiple injuries was not tough enough, Gisborne Thistle are on the road to face the Central Fed League table-toppers tomorrow.

If it takes a worried man to sing a worried song, Gisborne Thistle coach Tam Cramer could sing the house down.

Today he’s driving a vanload of players down to Manawatū to face the team leading Central Football’s Federation League.

Yesterday he had the prospect of sending 11 players on to Memorial Park at 12.30pm tomorrow with only two reserves, one of them a goalkeeper, on the bench.

They’ll be up against Palmerston North United, the team who beat the Jags 9-0 at Childers Rd Reserve on April 20, who’ve scored 34 goals (nine more than any other side) in nine games and conceded only 11, and who have in their ranks league leading goalscorer Benjamin Mori (11 goals) and two others in the top six – Anthony Jones (7) and Thomas Bell (6).

But the main source of Cramer’s anxiety yesterday was that Thistle’s tale of injury woe continues.