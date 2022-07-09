A person lying injured next to a car in central Whangarei. Photo / NZME

Two people are injured after a car was driven into pedestrians during a mass brawl in central Whangārei today, police have said.

The unruly scenes were captured in NZME photographs, which include an image showing a show a person lying on the ground next to a damaged car.

A police spokesman said officers went to Walton St in the centre of the Northland city about 10.50am after "reports of a large group of people fighting and smashing vehicles".

"In the altercation, a car was driven into pedestrians - one person was seriously injured and another moderately injured."

The spokesman said a range of charges laid, including possession of an offensive weapon and wounding with intent. Among those arrested was a young person.



Police joined ambulance and fire service staff along with people from City Safe trying to defuse the fight, which spread across the street.

Man arrested in gang brawl led to police car. Photo / Supplied

A witness said he could see a man on the ground after he was hit by a car.

Several people, who looked to be in their 20s, had been arrested, the witness said.

He said a gang brawl had covered the street with about 20 to 30 people involved and about 100 people watching on.

Between 20 to 30 people were involved in the brawl and about 100 people surrounded the area watching. Photo / Supplied

Photos show several people being arrested by police.