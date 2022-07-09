Two people are injured after a car was driven into pedestrians during a mass brawl in central Whangārei today, police have said.
The unruly scenes were captured in NZME photographs, which include an image showing a show a person lying on the ground next to a damaged car.
A police spokesman said officers went to Walton St in the centre of the Northland city about 10.50am after "reports of a large group of people fighting and smashing vehicles".
"In the altercation, a car was driven into pedestrians - one person was seriously injured and another moderately injured."
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The spokesman said a range of charges laid, including possession of an offensive weapon and wounding with intent. Among those arrested was a young person.
Police joined ambulance and fire service staff along with people from City Safe trying to defuse the fight, which spread across the street.
A witness said he could see a man on the ground after he was hit by a car.
Several people, who looked to be in their 20s, had been arrested, the witness said.
He said a gang brawl had covered the street with about 20 to 30 people involved and about 100 people watching on.
Photos show several people being arrested by police.