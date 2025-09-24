Family friend Brendon “Moe” Murray said the move back south was welcome news for Broome’s loved ones.

“Some of them went up and saw them last week in Christchurch and paid a visit,” he said.

“They’re quite excited to get him back to Dunedin and be closer to them.”

Murray said Broome’s parents were coping as best they could.

“They’re going as good as they can be in a situation that they’re in,” he said.

While Broome remains unconscious, Murray said doctors had noted some progress.

The rugby community has rallied around Broome, a talented player, during his recovery.

“He’s still unconscious, but he’s responding to some commands from the doctors.”

“He opens his eyes every once in a while and goes back to sleep.”

The wider community has rallied around the young player, who earlier this year captained the Southland under-19s and joined the Rugby Southland academy.

“Everybody’s getting behind them - the rugby community, University of Otago.

“Everyone’s getting behind them and showing amazing support,” Murray said.

Otago University Rugby took to social media to express support for Broome.

“Jayden is a proud member of our community and an even prouder Southlander,” a post read.

“We pray for him and his family and trust his fight and heart get him through.”

A University of Otago spokesperson said staff were supporting the student, his whānau and students to ensure they had the care and assistance they needed.

“Our thoughts are with the student and his whānau during this extremely difficult time.”

A Givealittle page launched to support Broome’s family has raised tens of thousands of dollars.

Murray said the donations had been a huge help to ease the pressure on Broome’s family.

“Just a huge [thanks] to all the donors,” he said.

Murray said Broome’s recovery would be a long-term process.

“It’s going to be a marathon, not a sprint,” he said.

