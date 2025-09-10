“A 19-year-old male lost his balance, slid, and fell from the two-storey-high roof to the footpath below,” Lee said.
“The male was transported to Dunedin Public Hospital by St John’s.”
The University of Otago student had just returned from Christchurch, where he captained the Southland Under-19 team, when the accident happened.
A university spokesperson this afternoon said staff were supporting the student, his whānau and students to ensure they had the care and assistance they needed.
“Our thoughts are with the student and his whānau during this extremely difficult time.
“Out of respect for the privacy of this young man and his whānau, the university will not be providing further information.”
Castle St is home to many University of Otago student flats, including Big Red, on the corner of Dundas St, which has three six-bedroom flats.
The area was quiet on Tuesday morning, with broken glass on the ground.
Residents were reluctant to speak with the Herald , saying the university had advised them that they did not have to.