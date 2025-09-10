Advertisement
Promising young rugby player Jayden Broome in critical condition after two-storey fall in Dunedin

A talented young Southland rugby player is in a critical condition after a fall from a two-storey Dunedin flat on Monday night.

Jayden Broome, 19, slipped and fell while climbing on to the Big Red flat at the corner of Castle St and Dundas St to take a photo with

