Promising young rugby player Jayden Broome in critical condition after two-storey fall in Dunedin

A talented young Southland rugby player is in a critical condition after a fall from a two-storey Dunedin flat on Monday night.

Jayden Broome, 19, slipped and fell while climbing on to the Big Red flat at the corner of Castle St and Dundas St to take a photo with friends.

Broome struck his head on the concrete and sustained serious head injuries.

He is in a stable condition in a coma in hospital, the Southland Tribune reported.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police and Hato Hone St John’s responded to the Castle St address at 10.10pm.