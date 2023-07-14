One of the offenders during the McGregors Road premises. Photo: supplied.

Police are seeking information from the public after an aggravated robbery at a premises on McGregors Rd in Linwood yesterday.

At about 7.45 pm, four offenders entered the store, brandishing weapons and demanding cash and items.

A CCTV image of the four people in the commercial premises on McGregors Rd.

There were no injuries, however, the shop attendants are very distressed by what has occurred.

The offenders left the scene in a vehicle, a stolen silver Toyota Mark-X, registration PJK805.

Anyone with further information can contact police via 105 referencing file number 230713/3933 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.